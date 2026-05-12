Vegas Golden Knights Reporter Shatters Stereotypes: Balances Motherhood and NHL Reporting Career

Ashali Vise has never shied away from a challenge. The Vegas Golden Knights rink-side reporter proved that last fall when she worked through her pregnancy, covered an Oct. 20 game against the Carolina Hurricanes one week from her due date, and gave birth to son Jameson five days later on Oct. 25. All while the NHL season was just getting underway.

Vise, 31, attended a development camp on June 30 with a visible baby bump and appeared on opening night, Oct. 8, against the Los Angeles Kings before stepping away from on-air duties. When she returned in March, Knights players and staff greeted her with a standing ovation inside the locker room at City National Arena — a moment broadcaster Daren Millard called one of the coolest things he had ever witnessed in a long career.

The journey required a strong support system. Vise's husband Nick, whom she dubbed "Super Dad," works remotely and adjusted his schedule to join her on road assignments to Vancouver and Seattle, where his family lives in the Pacific Northwest. Vise called that trip a moment where both of her biggest loves came together at once.

Broadcaster Jamie Hersch, who assumed rink-side duties during Vise's maternity leave, offered encouragement throughout. Hersch, a former studio host for NHL Network, said she wanted Vise to know that balancing motherhood and a career in sports broadcasting is possible and praised Vise for publicly modeling that.

Vise has been candid about navigating "mom guilt," the feeling of letting down her family at home or her colleagues at work. She credited support from both sides for helping her find balance. Though she acknowledged there are moments of doubt, a road trip to the Pacific Northwest reminded her what it feels like to have it all come together.