Billy Corgan Brings Mellon Collie Orchestral Tour to Europe With 60-Piece Ensemble

Billy Corgan revealed plans to bring his orchestral production of A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness to Europe this September. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman will perform with a 60-piece orchestra across London, Antwerp, Paris, and Madrid.

The production debuted with seven sold-out performances at the Lyric Opera of Chicago in 2025. It transforms the band's 1995 album Mellon Collie and The Infinite Sadness into an operatic work with full orchestra and chorus.

"The success of translating 'Mellon Collie' into operatic and classical form has been one of the most satisfying experiences of my life," said Corgan in a statement picked up by The PRP. "Where on each of the seven sold-out nights in Chicago we'd finish within the raucous wave of a standing ovation."

Vocal performers include soprano Sydney Mancasola, mezzo-soprano Zoie Reams, and tenor Dominick Valdes Chenes. Baritone Ed Parks will perform at the London, Belgium, and France stops. Baritone Dean Murphy will sing only at the Madrid show.

"Opera and rock both tell stories of heightened emotions," Corgan wrote on Facebook. "I am excited for both fans of my music and traditional opera fans to hear some truly inspired work."

The original album included the singles "Tonight, Tonight," "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," "1979," and "Zero." It has earned Diamond certification from the RIAA for 10 million units sold.

The tour begins Sept. 1 at the Royal Festival Hall in London for two nights. Performances follow at Queen Elisabeth Hall in Antwerp on Sept. 6, with two shows that day; Salle Pleyel in Paris on Sept. 8 and 9; and Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid on Sept. 11.