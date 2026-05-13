EDC Traffic Alert: Major I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard Changes, Expect Delays This Weekend

The Nevada Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect increased traffic, intermittent restrictions, and altered traffic patterns throughout the Las Vegas Valley this week in connection with the Electric Daisy Carnival, the three-day electronic music festival held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

From 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, to 10 a.m. Sunday, May 17, motorists should expect altered traffic patterns on northbound Interstate 15 near Exit 52, Exit 54, and Exit 58 in Apex, along with traffic impacts on Las Vegas Boulevard between Nellis Boulevard and Apex, and on Craig Road between Nellis Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard. Delays are expected between 2 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should plan ahead and consider alternate routes.

From 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, temporary shoulder restriping is scheduled on northbound Interstate 15 between the Tropical Parkway on-ramp and the Speedway Boulevard off-ramp, as well as on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard between Sloan Lane and Hollywood Boulevard. Drivers should use caution as traffic patterns shift in these work zones.

Additional restrictions tied to the EDC World Party Parade event include the closure of the southbound Interstate 15 off-ramp to eastbound Sahara Avenue and the closure of the Sahara Avenue south bridge near Las Vegas Boulevard.