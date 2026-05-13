Las Vegas 1980s Documentary Premieres Saturday on Channel 2 and YouTube

The City of Las Vegas: The 1980s will premiere Saturday, May 16, at 7 p.m. on government Cable Channel 2 and on the city's YouTube channel, continuing a long-running documentary series exploring the history of Las Vegas decade by decade.

The film is the eighth installment of the series, funded by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial and produced by Boyd Productions LLC. Every episode presents a different era, showcasing how the city has changed and bringing local history to life for residents and viewers alike.

The first film in the series, The City of Las Vegas: The Early Years, debuted on May 15, 2019, focusing on the city's founding and its first two decades. Each subsequent episode has been released near May 15, the anniversary of the city's 1905 founding, as part of the centennial commission's ongoing efforts to preserve and promote local history.