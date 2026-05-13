Listen to Modest Mouse’s New Single ‘Third Side of the Moon’ From Upcoming Album ‘An Eraser and a Maze’

Modest Mouse has released a brand-new single titled “Third Side of the Moon,” offering fans another preview of their upcoming album An Eraser and a Maze. The track is the third single from the album, following earlier releases “Look How Far…” and “Picking Dragons’ Pockets,” continuing the rollout of the band’s first full-length record in five years after 2021’s The Golden Casket.

Modest Mouse to Release Eighth Studio Album

Current members—Isaac Brock, Russell Higbee, Ben Massarella, Simon O’Connor, Damon Cox, and Keith Karman- return for the band’s eighth studio album, An Eraser and a Maze. Brock has shared that work on the record began shortly after the release of The Golden Casket.

Brock said in a press release, “For this one, I turned off my filter and just let it all happen. Even though every godd*** musician says that when they put out a record. I mean, go ahead and listen to the three-minute mark of any interview between a musician and Terry Gross.”

The statement continued, “Thoughts, emotions, feelings, all that stuff…you’re like the soup, and it’s not always easy to pick out the ingredients. I don’t dwell on things much. I don’t grieve much. I’m not sure I’m a person. I feel like I should have more feelings than I do. But then, you know, I’ll sing stuff. And I’m like, ‘Oh, there it is. Oh—it’s in there.’

An Eraser and a Maze is scheduled for release on June 5.

Listen to “Third Side of the Moon” below.