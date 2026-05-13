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Matt Rife Adds Las Vegas Show To Stay Golden World Tour in December

Comedian Matt Rife has added a Las Vegas stop to his record-breaking Stay Golden World Tour, with a performance scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Dolby…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Comedian/actor Matt Rife co-hosts the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Comedian Matt Rife has added a Las Vegas stop to his record-breaking Stay Golden World Tour, with a performance scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Pre-sales will run throughout the week, leading up to the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com.

The 2026 leg is an extension of last year's Stay Golden tour, which saw Rife play shows across the U.S., including two sold-out nights at New York's Madison Square Garden, making him the youngest comedian to sell out the venue.

Rife has broken multiple venue records across the country on this tour, including the most single-event tickets ever sold at both Columbus' Nationwide Arena and Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, as well as the all-time ticket sales record at Manchester's SNHU Arena in New Hampshire, and the paid seat record for the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He also set a new benchmark at Anaheim's Honda Center, breaking the record for most tickets sold by a comedian in the venue's history.

Rife builds on the success of his ProbleMATTic World Tour, where he sold over 600,000 tickets across 250-plus shows in under 48 hours following its 2023 announcement.

eventsLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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