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Monmouth University Opens Bruce Springsteen Center With Archives and Theater

Monmouth University will open its doors to the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music on June 7. Private donations funded the $50 million project, and the building sprawls across 30,000…

Laura Adkins
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform at The Kia Forum on April 07, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Monmouth University will open its doors to the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music on June 7. Private donations funded the $50 million project, and the building sprawls across 30,000 square feet.

Two stories house the official archives. Tens of thousands of items arrived from more than 45 countries. These include books, concert memorabilia, articles, and promotional materials. A 240-seat Dolby soundstage theater sits at the heart of it all.

"The most important theme we adhere to is the creative process, what makes Bruce a great artist, a great songwriter," said Robert Santelli, executive director of the center, according to My Central Jersey. "We explore that."

The second floor displays artifacts from the musician's career, and there's a concert room featuring a Thom Zimny film of live moments. Visitors can play interactive instruments with audio from the E Street Band. One area shows the writing process and lyrics.

The first floor showcases American music history through the American Music Gallery. "(Springsteen's) initial thing was, 'You know I appreciate this, but I don't want it to be about me. If you can make it where I'm just a chapter in an ongoing story that would be great,'" added Santelli.

Ticket holders can access 18 computer stations to view digitized versions of archive materials at no extra charge. A private archive room lets researchers examine primary-source material with staff help.

The archives began in the early 2000s when the Friends of the Bruce Springsteen Special Collection oversaw the gathering of materials. The Asbury Park Public Library housed the collection before moving it to the school in 2011.

Center director Eileen Chapman said that programs will serve college and high school students. The theater will host concerts, lecture series, film series, teacher workshops, and internship programs.

"The Bruce fans want to come, but we want students and teachers to come as well because I think music across the spectrum, across genres and decades and generations, is one of the most accessible ways people can learn about our past," said curatorial affairs director Melissa Ziobro.

Music America: The Songs That Shaped Us concerts will happen on June 4 and 5 at the campus's OceanFirst Bank Center. Jon Bon Jovi, Little Steve Van Zandt, Jackson Browne, Public Enemy, Rosanne Cash, Kenny Chesney, and Mavis Staples will perform. 

Bruce Springsteen
Laura AdkinsWriter
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