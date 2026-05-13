Radiohead Installation Opens at Brooklyn Navy Yard With Film and Art From ‘Kid A’ Era

Radiohead's Motion Picture House installation launched at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on May 7. The exhibit sprawls across a 35,000 square-foot warehouse, bringing together a 75-minute film and artwork tied to the band's Kid A and Amnesiac records, according to artnet. It runs until June 28, then travels to three more locations.

Television sets loop animations inside the Agger Fish Building. Stick-figure sculptures stand among prints created by frontman Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood. Each visitor gets a total of 2 hours, with 30 minutes to wander the space before the film begins.

Kid A Mnesia serves as the main attraction. Sean Evans directed this animated film, which first appeared on PS5 and Epic Games Store back in 2021. A minotaur wanders through rooms filled with strange creatures and mysterious symbols. The theater holds four tilted screens that climb 25 feet high, paired with speakers tuned specifically for this building.

The British group released Kid A in 2000, followed by Amnesiac in 2001. Both records represented a major change in direction, as guitars took a back seat while synthesizers and electronic textures moved to the front.

Yorke and Donwood previously displayed their pieces at Tin Man Art in London. They currently have work showing in Venice. The pair also mounted a 2025 retrospective, titled This Is What You Get, at the Ashmolean Museum in the U.K.

Coachella Festival hosted the installation's debut last month. Promoter Goldenvoice constructed a 17,000 square-foot bunker underneath the festival site to house it.

After Brooklyn, the exhibit moves to Chicago from July 30 through August 23, then Mexico City from October 27 through November 15, and finally San Francisco from January 14 through February 7, 2027.