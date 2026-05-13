Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: May 15-May 17
The weekend events in Las Vegas are headlined by Electric Daisy Carnival’s landmark 30th anniversary, bringing hundreds of thousands of dance music fans to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. While…
The weekend events in Las Vegas are headlined by Electric Daisy Carnival's landmark 30th anniversary, bringing hundreds of thousands of dance music fans to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. While EDC dominates the weekend, the Goo Goo Dolls kick off a residency at The Venetian Theatre, the Be-U-tiful Block Party offers a free afternoon of beauty and wellness in Henderson, and a mix of markets, movies, and family-friendly events rounds out the lineup.
Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas
- What: EDC Las Vegas celebrates 30 years of electronic music.
- When: Friday, May 15, 2026, 5 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.; Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Where: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- Cost: Three-day tickets (official resale) start at $589
Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas marks its 30th anniversary with a three-day celebration at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway under the theme #kineticJOURNEY. One of the world's largest electronic dance music festivals, EDC features more than 260 artists across nine stages, alongside free carnival rides, elaborate art installations, circus performances, and immersive experiences. The 18-plus event draws more than 500,000 festivalgoers and is accompanied by EDC Week, a multiday stretch of events across Las Vegas nightlife venues running through May 19.
Goo Goo Dolls
- What: Rock icons bring their 2026 tour to Vegas
- When: Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. (additional dates available through May 23, 2026)
- Where: The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- Cost: Tickets start at $88
The Goo Goo Dolls are playing at The Venetian Theatre for a five-show Las Vegas run. Formed in Buffalo, New York, in 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, the band has sold more than 15 million records worldwide, earned four GRAMMY nominations, and holds the radio record for the most top 10 singles. Their catalog includes the seven-times-platinum "Iris," which spent 18 consecutive weeks atop the Hot 100 and was named the No. 1 Top 40 song of the last 20 years.
Be-U-tiful Block Party
- What: Free beauty and wellness block party in Henderson
- When: Saturday, May 16, 2026, from noon to 4 p.m.
- Where: The Lash Lounge, The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2240 Village Walk Drive, Henderson
- Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase
The Be-U-tiful Block Party at The Lash Lounge at The District at Green Valley Ranch is a free afternoon event centered around beauty, wellness, and community. Guests can enjoy activations from local small businesses and a flower cart, with complimentary coffee for the first 30 attendees and a free B12 shot for the first 25, courtesy of Regenerate Medical Concierge.
Other Events
The Las Vegas area's weekend brings a mix of outdoor markets, free movies, and family-friendly fun. From an artisan market with live music to a daytime disco, there's plenty to fill the days before EDC takes over the nights.
- Makers & Music: Friday, May 15, 2026, at 5 p.m. (additional dates available through May 29, 2026) at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas
- Movies on The Green: The Wizard of Oz: Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2240 Village Walk Drive, Henderson
- Family Rave: A Daytime Disco for the Whole Fam!: Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 1 p.m. at AREA15, 3215 South Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
More To Explore Next Week
The weeknight calendar in Las Vegas offers a well-rounded mix of charity golf, rooftop happy hours, outdoor fitness, and live music. Whether you're looking to give back, unwind, or catch a show, there's no shortage of ways to fill the week.
- 12th Annual DISCOVERY Golf Classic: Monday, May 18, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reflection Bay Golf Club, 75 Montelago Blvd., Suite 101, Henderson
- Industry Night Tuesdays at Ellis Island: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, from 5 p.m. to midnight (recurring event) at The Deck Rooftop Bar, Ellis Island Casino, 4178 Koval Lane, Las Vegas
- UnCommons Unwind: Free Rooftop Mat Pilates Class: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (recurring event) at Parking Structure 3, 6835 Ruby Duncan St., Las Vegas
- Michael Delara Featuring Robot Robot: Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 8 p.m. (recurring event) at Virgin Hotels, 4455 Paradise Road, Las Vegas