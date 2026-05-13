Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: May 15-May 17

) John Rzeznik and Robert Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls perform onstage during the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The weekend events in Las Vegas are headlined by Electric Daisy Carnival's landmark 30th anniversary, bringing hundreds of thousands of dance music fans to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. While EDC dominates the weekend, the Goo Goo Dolls kick off a residency at The Venetian Theatre, the Be-U-tiful Block Party offers a free afternoon of beauty and wellness in Henderson, and a mix of markets, movies, and family-friendly events rounds out the lineup.

Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

What: EDC Las Vegas celebrates 30 years of electronic music.

EDC Las Vegas celebrates 30 years of electronic music. When: Friday, May 15, 2026, 5 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.; Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Friday, May 15, 2026, 5 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.; Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Where: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Three-day tickets (official resale) start at $589

Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas marks its 30th anniversary with a three-day celebration at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway under the theme #kineticJOURNEY. One of the world's largest electronic dance music festivals, EDC features more than 260 artists across nine stages, alongside free carnival rides, elaborate art installations, circus performances, and immersive experiences. The 18-plus event draws more than 500,000 festivalgoers and is accompanied by EDC Week, a multiday stretch of events across Las Vegas nightlife venues running through May 19.

Goo Goo Dolls

What: Rock icons bring their 2026 tour to Vegas

Rock icons bring their 2026 tour to Vegas When: Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. (additional dates available through May 23, 2026)

Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. (additional dates available through May 23, 2026) Where: The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $88

The Goo Goo Dolls are playing at The Venetian Theatre for a five-show Las Vegas run. Formed in Buffalo, New York, in 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, the band has sold more than 15 million records worldwide, earned four GRAMMY nominations, and holds the radio record for the most top 10 singles. Their catalog includes the seven-times-platinum "Iris," which spent 18 consecutive weeks atop the Hot 100 and was named the No. 1 Top 40 song of the last 20 years.

Be-U-tiful Block Party

What: Free beauty and wellness block party in Henderson

Free beauty and wellness block party in Henderson When: Saturday, May 16, 2026, from noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 16, 2026, from noon to 4 p.m. Where: The Lash Lounge, The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2240 Village Walk Drive, Henderson

The Lash Lounge, The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2240 Village Walk Drive, Henderson Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

The Be-U-tiful Block Party at The Lash Lounge at The District at Green Valley Ranch is a free afternoon event centered around beauty, wellness, and community. Guests can enjoy activations from local small businesses and a flower cart, with complimentary coffee for the first 30 attendees and a free B12 shot for the first 25, courtesy of Regenerate Medical Concierge.

Other Events

The Las Vegas area's weekend brings a mix of outdoor markets, free movies, and family-friendly fun. From an artisan market with live music to a daytime disco, there's plenty to fill the days before EDC takes over the nights.

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