This Day in Sports History: May 13

Sports in May include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB is in full swing, the Preakness Stakes, the PGA Championship, the FA Cup Final, the French Open for tennis, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, May 13 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from May 13 included:

1887 : In the 15th Preakness, William Donohue aboard Dunboyne won in 2:39.25.

: In the 15th Preakness, William Donohue aboard Dunboyne won in 2:39.25. 1891 : In the 17th Kentucky Derby, Isaac Murphy, aboard Kingman, won in 2:52.25.

: In the 17th Kentucky Derby, Isaac Murphy, aboard Kingman, won in 2:52.25. 1905 : World heavyweight boxing champion James J. Jeffries retired undefeated after seven title defenses.

: World heavyweight boxing champion James J. Jeffries retired undefeated after seven title defenses. 1942: In one of the most incredible individual performances in MLB history, Boston Braves starting pitcher Jim Tobin pitched a complete game while smashing three home runs to lead the Braves to a 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs.

In one of the most incredible individual performances in MLB history, Boston Braves starting pitcher Jim Tobin pitched a complete game while smashing three home runs to lead the Braves to a 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs. 1952: Ron Necciai of the Bristol Twins struck out 27 hitters in a nine-inning game.

Ron Necciai of the Bristol Twins struck out 27 hitters in a nine-inning game. 1955: New York Yankees center fielder Mickey Mantle matched Tobin by hitting three straight home runs in a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

New York Yankees center fielder Mickey Mantle matched Tobin by hitting three straight home runs in a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. 1958: St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Stan Musial became the eighth player in MLB history to record 3,000 hits.

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Stan Musial became the eighth player in MLB history to record 3,000 hits. 1962 : Mickey Wright won the LPGA Western Open.

: Mickey Wright won the LPGA Western Open. 1973: Tennis star Bobby Riggs, aged 55 years, played Margaret Smith Court, the second-ranked female tennis player in the world. Riggs won decisively, laying the groundwork for his infamous match against Billie Jean King.

Tennis star Bobby Riggs, aged 55 years, played Margaret Smith Court, the second-ranked female tennis player in the world. Riggs won decisively, laying the groundwork for his infamous match against Billie Jean King. 1976: The New York Nets triumphed over the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the ABA Championship to win the title. It was the last ABA Championship ever, as several teams from the league joined the NBA the following season.

The New York Nets triumphed over the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the ABA Championship to win the title. It was the last ABA Championship ever, as several teams from the league joined the NBA the following season. 1983: Reggie Jackson became the first major league player to strike out 2,000 times.

Reggie Jackson became the first major league player to strike out 2,000 times. 1993: George Brett hits his 300th home run, becoming the sixth player in major league history with 300 HRs and 3,000 hits.

George Brett hits his 300th home run, becoming the sixth player in major league history with 300 HRs and 3,000 hits. 1999: The San Antonio Spurs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 85-71 in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. While seemingly inconsequential, this win was the first of 12 straight postseason victories for the Spurs on the way to their first title.

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 85-71 in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. While seemingly inconsequential, this win was the first of 12 straight postseason victories for the Spurs on the way to their first title. 1999: Allen Iverson set an NBA playoff record with 10 steals in a single game.

Allen Iverson set an NBA playoff record with 10 steals in a single game. 2006 : At the English FA Cup Final, Liverpool beat West Ham United, 3-1 on penalties after 3–3.

: At the English FA Cup Final, Liverpool beat West Ham United, 3-1 on penalties after 3–3. 2007 : Phil Mickelson won the PGA Players Championship.

: Phil Mickelson won the PGA Players Championship. 2012: Manchester City claimed its first Premier League title after 110 seasons of professional play.

Manchester City claimed its first Premier League title after 110 seasons of professional play. 2017: UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defended his belt in a fight against Junior Dos Santos in Dallas, Texas. Miocic knocked Dos Santos out in the first round for his second consecutive title defense. In the other main event, strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk beat Jessica Andrade by unanimous decision for her fifth consecutive title.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defended his belt in a fight against Junior Dos Santos in Dallas, Texas. Miocic knocked Dos Santos out in the first round for his second consecutive title defense. In the other main event, strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk beat Jessica Andrade by unanimous decision for her fifth consecutive title. 2018: Arsène Wenger won his final game as Arsenal manager (1-0 vs Huddersfield).

Arsène Wenger won his final game as Arsenal manager (1-0 vs Huddersfield). 2020: In one of the first live sporting events during the COVID-19 pandemic, UFC light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira inflicted a savage beating on his opponent, Anthony Smith, nearly knocking his teeth out through his mouthguard en route to a fifth-round technical knockout.

Three athletes who stood out on May 13 were George Brett, Allen Iverson, and Arsène Wenger.