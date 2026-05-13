Thousands Close Doors Monday in Fifth Annual National Childcare Campaign

National nonprofit Community Change marked the fifth annual Day Without Childcare on May 11, organizing nearly 75 events across 28 states, including Nevada, to press policymakers for a universal childcare system. Thousands of providers and parents across the country closed their doors or took part in demonstrations to highlight the financial strain gripping families and childcare workers alike.

The campaign follows what organizers describe as the largest one-day work stoppage in the history of childcare organizing. This year's effort aims to push universal childcare as the central policy solution to a crisis affecting working families nationwide.

Nevada participated in two events in the Las Vegas area. The first was held at the Children's Cabinet in Henderson from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second took place at Dee's Play and Learn Christian Academy from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Meredith Loomis Quinlan, Economic Justice Campaign Manager for Community Change, said the campaign is designed to make the stakes tangible for the public and policymakers.

"So, for some folks, they're saying, imagine a day without childcare. Imagine what our lives would be like without this. We cannot hold on any longer. This has been too tough," she said.

Loomis Quinlan pointed to a systemic squeeze hitting both families and providers — where costs are rising on all sides, but relief remains elusive.

"You've got these high, high costs of everything for families. They can't pay anymore, but then most childcare providers aren't making that much of take-home pay after covering all the other costs in their programs. So, we're really feeling the pinch on all sides," she said. "We need solutions."