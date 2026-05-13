Tool Talks With Las Vegas Sphere About 2027 Residency

Tool has been in discussion for a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere since the venue opened in 2023. Guitarist Adam Jones confirmed the band will perform there eventually.

"We were supposed to open that place," said Jones in a radio interview, as per Consequence. "We were asked, and because of 'Game of Thrones' band politics, we just couldn't make it work. And then they ended up using U2, which I think we probably would've gotten bumped anyway."

Jones mentioned ongoing discussions. "They have been really enthusiastic about us playing there, so we've been talking to them since it opened about doing some kind of residency there," he said. "And there's just a lot of production details and budgeting and money and timing. So it's complicated. But I think we will do it at some point."

Bassist Justin Chancellor joined the radio interview. He mentioned wanting more artistic components in the band's live performances, which prompted questions about the Sphere.

The band started in 1990 and has released five studio albums since. Their most recent work, Fear Inoculum, hit No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 in 2019. They've won four GRAMMY Awards.

The Sphere opened in September 2023. It can host 17,600 people and features a 160,000-square-foot LED screen with 16K resolution and 4D capabilities. U2 inaugurated the building, performing 40 sold-out shows from September 2023 through March 2024 for more than 700,000 fans.

Metallica will begin a residency at the Sphere from October 2026 through March 2027. They added 16 dates in March, bringing the total to 24 performances. The reaction shows an appetite for heavier music at the venue.