Zippy’s Opens Fifth Las Vegas Location With First Prepaid Pickup Line

Zippy's Restaurants will open its fifth Las Vegas-area location at 5485 Camino Al Norte and West Ann Road in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 19, with doors opening at 10 a.m.

The grand opening marks another milestone in the Hawaii-based chain's rapid Valley expansion and will debut the first prepaid order pickup line in Las Vegas.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us to continue sharing the flavors of Hawaii we love, with this city we love," said Senior Regional Director Belma Soliven. "Vegas has been so welcoming to us, and we can't wait to share our Hawaii aloha with the north side of the city!"

The Camino Al Norte opening marks the chain's fifth Las Vegas-area location since its October 2023 debut at Arroyo Crossing. Since then, Zippy's has opened in Summerlin South in March 2025, in South Eastern later that year, and in Summerlin earlier this year.

Following the grand opening, the Camino Al Norte location will operate daily, with takeout available from 6 a.m. to midnight and dine-in service from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Founded by brothers Francis and Charlie Higa, Zippy's has grown into a beloved Hawaii institution known for its plate lunches, chili, Korean fried chicken, and baked goods. The Las Vegas Valley represents the brand's only presence on the U.S. mainland.