ContestsEvents

11 Original Band Names We’re So Glad Didn’t Stick

Tony Iommi: A guitarist whose name is as iconic as his playing. It’s a good thing he didn’t have to change it like Black Sabbath changed their name. Some of…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
11 Original Band Names We&#8217;re So Glad Didn&#8217;t Stick

Tony Iommi: A guitarist whose name is as iconic as his playing. It's a good thing he didn't have to change it like Black Sabbath changed their name.

Some of rock's biggest bands, of course, had to go through several monikers until they found just the right one.  In honor of Iommi's birthday (February 19), here are eleven original band names we're glad didn't stick.

Black SabbathCreedGreen DayLed ZeppelinMusePearl JamPink FloydR.E.M.Red Hot Chili PeppersThe Doobie BrothersVan Halen
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Mike Campbell Opens Up About Final Tour with Tom Petty
MusicMike Campbell Opens Up About Final Tour with Tom PettyErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Metallica rocking on stage. Metallica Tapped As Headliners For Sick New World 2025
MusicMetallica Partners with Apple on Immersive Concert Film ExperienceErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute to Late Fan Who Coined ‘Red Rocker’ Nickname
MusicSammy Hagar Pays Tribute to Late Fan Who Coined ‘Red Rocker’ NicknameErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect