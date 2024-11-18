F1 Road Closures: Ultimate Guide For Las Vegas

Get ready for another weekend of intense racing and thrills at this year's Formula 1 Grand Prix.

It’s officially that time of year again: It’s time for F1 road closures.

Perhaps this is one of the most dreaded times for Las Vegas locals. This is when traffic gets super congested and very confusing on The Strip. People will undoubtedly complain about commute time, but this weekend is expected to bring in millions of dollars of revenue for the city. And it’s all thanks to F1.

Last year, the race generated $1.5 billion for the city, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

From Thursday until Saturday, the Strip will turn into an intense race track with the best out of the best drivers in the world competing for a piece of the prize pot. But with this frenzy of racing, our staple roads will close for the weekend.

Warm and Hot Tracks During F1 Weekend

When it comes to F1, there are warm tracks and hot tracks. According to KTNV Channel 13, “warm tracks” refer to the tracks that are open to traffic with some added barriers and restrictions. A “hot track” means the track is completely closed.

Channel 13 states that the majority of F1 roads will be under the “warm track” classification on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, this is when warm tracks start to close up and become “hot.”

The portion of Koval Lane between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue is already closed and will continue to be closed until Thanksgiving.

What Are Roads Affected From F1 Road Closures In Las Vegas?

According to Real Vegas Locals, the following roads will be affected:

Las Vegas Boulevard from Spring Moutain to Harmon Avenue

from Spring Moutain to Harmon Avenue Koval Lane from Sands Avenue to Harmon Avenue

from Sands Avenue to Harmon Avenue Harmon Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane

from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane Sands Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Manhatten Street

from Las Vegas Boulevard to Manhatten Street Flamingo Road from the 1-15 Ramp to Koval Lane

from the 1-15 Ramp to Koval Lane Spring Moutain from the I-15 ramp to Sands and Koval Lane

These roads will be closed on the following dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 20 from midnight until 6 a.m. and then 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday

Thursday, Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22

Friday, Nov. 22 from 3 p.m. until 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

Saturday, Nov. 23 from 3 p.m. until 4 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24

During the “off hours” (so the hours that are NOT listed above), the affected roads on the hot track will be open with reduced lanes and, most likely, tons of delays and traffic.

We know the road closures seem confusing due to all the intersections and such. But we have one piece of advice: Avoid The Strip unless you’re working or attending the events. If you are working or attending then plan accordingly. There will be a ton of traffic and congestion due to people taking backroads and detours on The Strip.

Resources From Clark County and the Department of Transportation

The county has issued resources to help locals navigate their way through the F1 traffic. You can text “F1LV” to 31996 to receive text updates from the county regarding traffic and road closures.

There will also be a disruption for bus stops along the Strip and surrounding areas. Click here to see the full list of affected bus stops along the F1 route. The affected stops are mainly on Koval Lane, Flamingo Road, Spring Moutain, and Desert Inn.

Once again, proper preparation prevents headaches. Give yourself ample time for the commute if you have to work on The Strip. Essentially, the track is a big circle around Las Vegas Boulevard, Sands Avenue, Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue.

Here is also an interactive map from Formula 1 that can help you plan your route accordingly.