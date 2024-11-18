LAS Parking Reservations Now Available

LAS parking reservations are here and helping guarantee a spot for the holidays... for a price.

Restaurants on the weekend or Valentine’s Day. Your Lighting Lane pass at Disneyland. There are some things that you expect to need a reservation for. But parking at Harry Reid International Airport? Not as expected. Well, LAS parking reservations are getting a test drive right now, and it could change the way you park and fly.

The test program launched today (Monday) and will be putting more planning into your trip. If you’ve ever had to deal with parking at Terminal 1, you know it books up pretty quickly by late Thursday. And on a holiday weekend, forget about it!

Here’s How LAS Parking Reservations Will Work

While they are calling this a pilot program, we think LAS parking reservations are sticking around for a while. Just look at the website.

Harry Reid International Airport will allow people to reserve parking at Terminal 1 on Level 2M for $28 per day (which is about $10 more per day than general self parking). Terminal 3, which is quite a bit roomier for parking, is priced at $21 dollars a day to park on Level 1 (disregard the Tweet, the website and video says Level 1).

In total, there will be 636 parking spaces that will be reserved for the people that are willing to drop a little more for a guaranteed spot, but aren’t willing to drop enough for valet. Considering how busy the airport gets during Thanksgiving and Christmas travel season, we can see how it’ll be helpful.

As if you needed another thing to prepare for your trip, here’s another one. Of course, you don’t have to do it, but if you’re vehemently against parking in economy parking and don’t mind paying a hair more, this could be the option for you. Or you could chance it, find a full garage and have to park in Pahrump. Up to you.

