AC/DC: Top 25 Bon Scott Songs

Bon Scott remains one of the most beloved and celebrated singers in rock history. Some might view this as a bold statement, but there is proof it's true.

On March 1, 2020, before the world quite literally shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, AC/DC fans came out en masse in Perth, Australia. Why? To honor the 40th anniversary of Bon Scott's untimely death with an epic festival that shut down a local highway.

Per Australia's ABC News, over 150,000 people came out for "Highway to Hell." This festival was along Canning Highway, one of Perth's busiest roads. This road was shut down and turned into one long concert stage. During this festival, eight different bands performed various AC/DC songs on trucks that drove down the 10-kilometer stretch of road.

In addition to the rolling concert, the festival also accomplished a new world record. The record was aptly for "Biggest Air Guitar Gathering" with 3,722 people taking part. People just don't gather in those kinds of numbers unless they really like someone.

As if that weren't enough, there was once talk of a Bon Scott hologram. Back in June 2021, Rolling Stone published a feature about classic rock holograms. The publication talked with Eyellusion Hologram Production CEO Jeff Pezzuti. He said, in part, "We were offered an AC/DC hologram of Bon Scott." The company ended up passing on the opportunity, though, saying, " ... You have to be careful what you do there."

Fronting AC/DC from 1974 until his untimely death in 1980, Scott's legacy lies in a small, but mighty collection of albums that are essential building blocks for the hard rock genre. Each one of them is essential listening. Picking a favorite is difficult. Even more difficult? Dissecting these albums down to their individual songs to create this list.