Skip to Search
Skip to Live Player
Skip to Content
Skip to Footer
X1075 Las Vegas - Xtreme Radio
Latest Stories
On Air
Dave & Mahoney Show
Dave & Mahoney Podcast
Connect
Beasley Best Community Of Caring
Shows
Dave & Mahoney
Carlota
Hammer
Pauly Kover
Latest News
Listen + Watch
Listen + Watch
Podcasts
Galleries
Contests
Events
More
Connect
Beasley Best Community Of Caring
x1075 VIP CLUB
x1075 DOWNLOAD FREE APP
x1075 Advertise With Us
Search for:
DELIVERED BY NETA BROOKLINE
Featured
OBC REIMAGINED 2024
September 26, 2024
Get Your Tickets For OBC!
1 October: Honoring The Past, Reclaiming Our Strength, And Reflecting On Resilience—Vegas Strong Forever
September 25, 2024
X 107.5 Bans Green Day After Billie Joe Says He ‘Hates’ Las Vegas
Win Your eX’s Cash: $1,000 Daily Giveaway!
September 23, 2024
Billie Joe Armstrong Says He Hates Las Vegas In Rant
September 27, 2024
Green Day And Other Bands Who Have Made Bad Comments About Las Vegas
Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea Giveaway
August 1, 2023
Carlota
March 5, 2024
Pauly Kover Is Back On X107.5
Don't Miss
September 30, 2024
Donate Now To Help The People Affected By Hurricane Helene
Join X107.5 Xtreme Radio Newsletter
Download The NEW X107.5 Xtreme Radio Mobile App
Get X107.5 Las Vegas On Alexa
Beasley Best Community Of Caring: Bullying
Must Haves
X107.5 Xtreme Radio: Contest Winner FAQs
Everything Las Vegas
October 1, 2024
Saying Farewell To The Tropicana Las Vegas
September 30, 2024
Halloween And The History Of The Best Holiday.
Roller Skating Is Boogieing It’s Way Onto The Las Vegas Strip
Donate Now To Help The People Affected By Hurricane Helene
September 27, 2024
Blood Drives Happening To Honor 1 October
Remembering The Victims From Route 91 Mass Shooting
1 October Events To Honor Resilience and Remembrance
Acts of Kindness: The Heroes of 1 October
What To Know About Life Is Beautiful New Block Party
View More
Rock Feed
October 1, 2024
Perry Farrell Called ‘Worst Frontman I’ve Ever Worked With’ By Porno For Pyros Bandmate
Rock Hall 2024: Details on Presenters and Performers
Oasis Won’t Be Using Dynamic Pricing for North American Shows
September 30, 2024
Corey Taylor Makes Some Good Points About Dave Grohl
Why Songs By Adele, Kendrick Lamar & More Blocked On YouTube
Oasis Announce 2025 North American Tour Dates
September 27, 2024
Jane’s Addiction Guitar Tech Says the Band is Done
September 26, 2024
Diamante
WEATHERS
View More
Pics
Papa Roach Meet-And-Greet Photos
13 Albums Certified Double Diamond
Tropicana Announces Demolition Date: 12 Stunning Photos To Remember ‘The Trop’
Rock Hall: Every Multiple Inductee in Its History
‘Metallica’ & The 9 Other Best-Selling Albums During the SoundScan Era
Aerosmith: Top 50 Songs in Their Catalog
Summer Olympics 2024: Best & Worst Fashion Choices from the Opening Ceremony
Metallica: All Songs Ranked Worst to Best
GALLERY: Snoop, Pharrell Carry Olympic Torch, as 2024 Games Begin in Paris
View More
Dave & Mahoney Podcast
Lube Up Audrey’s Finger
Download
Oct 1st
What Can You Lose When You Do Magic Mushrooms
Download
Sep 30th
Beer For Breakfast featuring Mother Earth Brew Co Cali Creamin Peaches & Cream
Download
Sep 27th
Just A Guy From Minnesota
Download
Sep 27th
The Return Of The Karen Chronicles
Download
Sep 26th
Dave Discovers A New Form Of Doggy Style
Download
Sep 25th
Mahoney The 80’s Coke Dealer
Download
Sep 24th
Right Of Assage
Download
Sep 23rd
Beer For Breakfast featuring Huss Brewing Koffee Kolsch Blonde Ale
Download
Sep 20th
Grasshoppers Are Nature’s Viagra
Download
Sep 20th
Events
Sum 41 At Bakkt Theater
October 5
7:30 pm
-
10:30 pm
When We Were Young Fest 2024
October 19
11:00 am
-
October 20
11:30 pm
X107.5 OBC REIMAGINED
October 26
Deftones North American Tour 2025 At MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 8
2025
7:00 pm
-
11:30 pm