Wayne’s World: 10 Best Quotes from the SNL Movie

Wayne’s World hit theaters on February 14, 1992. It remains one of the best Saturday Night Live sketches that evolved into a film.

Per Box Office Mojo, Wayne's World had a budget of $20 million and grossed over $183 million worldwide. Of that worldwide gross, $121.6 million came from the United States alone. Needless to say, that kind of profit made the producers say, "SCHWING!"

Wayne's World represents many things. For starters, it's a great buddy movie. Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar will forever be one of pop culture's greatest best friend pairings. There's such an inherent sweetness and silliness about both of them. It's rather apt the film was released on Valentine's Day.

There's, of course, a more traditional love story at the center of Wayne's World between Wayne and Cassandra that still has an unconventional twist. How many times have we seen stories of a woman chasing after a male rock star? In Wayne's World, that gender dynamic is swapped. Then again, who could blame anyone for trying to win a total babe like Cassandra? Also, not enough is said about how perfect Tia Carrere is in this movie. Her comedic moments play perfectly with Mike Myers.

The other love story in Wayne's World is that of rock fans with the music they love. From the iconic "Bohemian Rhapsody" scene to being backstage with Alice Cooper, this movie is a great example of rock fandom and how integral rock music is to the everyday lives of its fans.

Without a doubt, it is 95 minutes of comedic genius that still resonates to this day, especially if you're a rocker. Want proof? Look at this selection of the best Wayne's World quotes. They make us feel kinda funny, like when we used to climb the rope in gym class.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey are masters of absurdity here. In case you weren't keeping score, Wayne and Garth managed to promote five brands in this clip: Pizza Hut, Doritos, Reebok, Nuprin and Pepsi. It's hard to choose which plug is the best, but there's just something so unbelievably ridiculous about Garth wearing so much Reebok gear. No matter how many times we've watched this scene, it always delivers on the laughs.

'No Stairway. Denied!'

If you ever doubted Wayne's World was a comedy for rock fans by rock fans, all you have to do is watch this scene. The way Wayne and Cassandra lust after that Fender Strat isn't even an exaggeration. Of course, we can't help but think of all the times after this movie someone used the "May I help you?" riff at a Guitar Center. It likely still happens to this day.

'I don't even own *a* gun, let alone many guns that would necessitate an entire rack. What am I gonna do with a gun rack?'

An honorable mention is warranted for the line, "Oh, God, I made eye contact." The delivery is perfect, and frankly, many of us can likely relate to the awkwardness. What some of us hopefully cannot relate to is how Stacy just doesn't get how she and Wayne are really broken up. Most of us probably didn't hear the phrase "psycho hose beast" before Wayne's World, but what a perfect phrase!

'I NEVER LEARNED TO READ!'

Everyone involved in the making of Wayne's World had to have known the gold they were creating when filming this movie. This scene alone is a prime example. The silliness of Wayne's trying to win Cassandra back all while purposely creating an "Oscar Clip" is nothing short of brilliant. Sure, Wayne's World might not be high-brow enough for the Academy, but screw them. We'd rather watch Wayne's World any day than some snooty, pretentious drama.

'Actually, it's pronounced 'mill-e-wah-que' which is Algonquin for 'the good land.' and 'WE’RE NOT WORTHY!'

This might be one of the greatest cameos in film history. Sure, we may be biased, but Alice Cooper is outstanding here. Plus, in just two minutes, millions of people learned so much about Milwaukee. We also learned that in the presence of Alice, most of us aren't worthy, but many likely already knew that.

(And yes, this entry counts as two quotes for those folks keeping a tally.)

'Yeah, and monkeys might fly out of my butt.'

If you're reading this right now, we'd put good money on you saying this line accidentally in a professional capacity and it maybe did not go over very well. (At the very least, this author has, and her boss at the time had no sense of humor, and they did not appreciate the sentiment.)

Anyway, another honorable mention to, "Let me put it this way: I have an extensive collection of nametags and hairnets." Honestly, don't we all?

'Will you still love me when I'm in my hanging-out-with-Ravi-Shankar phase?'

RIP to Ravi Shankar, but here's hoping he was aware of this reference to him in Wayne's World. This is another prime example of how this movie was made for rock fans by rock fans. You either get this line, or you don't. There's is no in between.

'Or, imagine being magically whisked away to... Delaware. Hi. I'm in... Delaware.'

Even people born, raised and currently living in Delaware have to laugh at this line. If they don't, get over yourself. This is a silly and harmless joke.

Again, we can't help but award an honorable mention to Garth and how he describes being in a real studio: "It's like a new pair of underwear. At first, it's constrictive, but after a while, it becomes a part of you!"

'I mean Led Zeppelin didn't write tunes everybody liked. They left that to the Bee Gees.