Undrafted NHL Star Whitecloud Signs $16.5M Extension With Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 20: Zach Whitecloud #2 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates with the puck against Oskar Sundqvist #70 of the St. Louis Blues in the first period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on January 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Blues defeated the Golden Knights 5-4 in a shootout.

In his NHL debut against Edmonton on April 5, 2018, the rookie defender and Manitoba native, Zach Whitecloud, impressed everyone, leading all defenders in points, while also excelling in the classroom as a scholar-athlete at Bemidji State University, The Hockey News states.

During 16 hard-fought minutes, he earned a team-best plus-3 rating while showing composure beyond his years. His journey from college hockey to NHL champion shows what raw talent can achieve.

In 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights spotted his potential and signed him. After proving his worth on a three-year deal, he secured two more years in 2020. Then, in October 2021, the team signed the defenseman, giving him a six-year, $16.5 million deal. Now, with almost 300 games played, Whitecloud has become essential to the VGK.

The team’s approach suits him perfectly. By securing him with a long contract through 2027, Vegas shows they’re all in on his future. His toughness and talent helped drive the team to their first Stanley Cup in 2023, beating Florida when it counted most. His success shows how Vegas discovers hidden talent. From college free agent to Stanley Cup champion, Whitecloud’s story mirrors the Golden Knights’ swift rise to NHL success.

Each year, the star player feels more connected to his newfound home in Vegas. Through hockey and community work, he’s become part of the city’s identity. Off the ice, he stays dedicated to the community. Between practices and games, he teams up with his girlfriend to makes strides in pet adoption for local animals that need homes.

The Knights keep finding winners like Whitecloud. By combining drafted talent with unexpected stars, they’ve created something special in the desert.