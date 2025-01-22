Nine Inch Nails Unveil 2025 World Tour Dates

Nine Inch Nails are hitting the road in 2025 on their first tour since 2022.

The “Peel It Back Tour 2025” begins with the UK/Europe leg in June and heads back to North America beginning on August 6 in Oakland, Calif. The North American leg of the tour will wrap on Sept. 18 in Los Angeles.



As previously reported, some tour dates leaked online earlier this month. Nine Inch Nails issued a statement confirming the dates, but they said they would hold off on a full tour announcement due to the LA wildfires.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 12 p.m. local time at NIN.com, which is where fans can also find complete tour and ticket details.

Nine Inch Nails – “Peel It Back Tour 2025”

Sun Jun 15 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Tue Jun 17 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wed Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2

Fri Jun 20 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sat Jun 21 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting^

Tue Jun 24 – Milan, Italy – Parco della Musica Novegro

Thu Jun 26 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri Jun 27 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

Sun Jun 29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue Jul 01 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Thu Jul 03 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er^

Mon Jul 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Thu Jul 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool^

Sat Jul 12 – Oeiras, Portugal – NOS Alive^

Wed Aug 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Aug 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sun Aug 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Aug 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 14 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Fri Aug 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sun Aug 17 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Tue Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Aug 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Aug 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 26 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Wed Aug 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center\

Fri Aug 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Aug 31 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tue Sep 02 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Sep 05 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Sat Sep 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 09 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Wed Sep 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Sep 12 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Sep 13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Tue Sep 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Sep 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

^Festival Date

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights