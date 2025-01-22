Nine Inch Nails Unveil 2025 World Tour Dates
Nine Inch Nails are hitting the road in 2025 on their first tour since 2022.
The “Peel It Back Tour 2025” begins with the UK/Europe leg in June and heads back to North America beginning on August 6 in Oakland, Calif. The North American leg of the tour will wrap on Sept. 18 in Los Angeles.
As previously reported, some tour dates leaked online earlier this month. Nine Inch Nails issued a statement confirming the dates, but they said they would hold off on a full tour announcement due to the LA wildfires.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 12 p.m. local time at NIN.com, which is where fans can also find complete tour and ticket details.
Nine Inch Nails – “Peel It Back Tour 2025”
Sun Jun 15 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Tue Jun 17 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2
Fri Jun 20 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sat Jun 21 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting^
Tue Jun 24 – Milan, Italy – Parco della Musica Novegro
Thu Jun 26 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Fri Jun 27 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
Sun Jun 29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue Jul 01 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Thu Jul 03 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er^
Mon Jul 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Thu Jul 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool^
Sat Jul 12 – Oeiras, Portugal – NOS Alive^
Wed Aug 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Fri Aug 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sun Aug 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Aug 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 14 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Fri Aug 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sun Aug 17 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Tue Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Fri Aug 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sat Aug 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 26 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Wed Aug 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center\
Fri Aug 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Aug 31 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Tue Sep 02 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Sep 05 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Sat Sep 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Sep 09 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Wed Sep 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri Sep 12 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Sep 13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Tue Sep 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Sep 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
^Festival Date