This Day in Rock History: January 22

Released on May 14, 1982.

Jan. 22 has witnessed pivotal moments in rock music history. From breakthrough hits to cultural shifts, this date is packed with unforgettable events. Notable milestones include the birth of rock icons like Steve Perry and Metallica’s debut music video. Join us as we explore these events and more, unveiling how January 22 in rock history has contributed to the evolution of this genre.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Jan. 22 has seen numerous hit songs and chart-topping albums.

1966 : The Beatles peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Day Tripper.”

: The Beatles peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Day Tripper.” 1977 : Wings went #1 on the U.S. album chart with Wings Over America.

: Wings went #1 on the U.S. album chart with Wings Over America. 1977 : Stevie Wonder’s “I Wish” topped the U.S. singles chart, his fifth #1.

: Stevie Wonder’s “I Wish” topped the U.S. singles chart, his fifth #1. 1983: The Clash peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Rock the Casbah.”

Cultural Milestones

Many rock music events on January 22 have influenced rock music culture.

1972 : David Bowie made a groundbreaking statement, saying “I’m gay and I always have been.”

: David Bowie made a groundbreaking statement, saying “I’m gay and I always have been.” 1983 : MTV began broadcasting to the West Coast, making waves in music video culture.

: MTV began broadcasting to the West Coast, making waves in music video culture. 2020 : Neil Young became a U.S. citizen after decades of living in California.

: Neil Young became a U.S. citizen after decades of living in California. 2021: The Flaming Lips hosted the first COVID-protected space bubble concert in Oklahoma City.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Jan. 22 marks legendary performances and recordings that shaped the sound of rock music.

1959 : Buddy Holly made his final recordings with an acoustic guitar and tape recorder.

: Buddy Holly made his final recordings with an acoustic guitar and tape recorder. 1966 : The Beach Boys recorded “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” for Pet Sounds.

: The Beach Boys recorded “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” for Pet Sounds. 1989 : Metallica debuted their first music video for “One,” a landmark moment for heavy metal.

: Metallica debuted their first music video for “One,” a landmark moment for heavy metal. 1991 : Sting released “The Soul Cages”, a new era in his solo career.

: Sting released “The Soul Cages”, a new era in his solo career. 2002: Bad Religion released “The Process of Belief”, their 12th studio album.

Industry Changes and Challenges

We’ve witnessed changes in the rock history timelines on January 22 that affected the music world in profound ways.

2004: The Bottom Line nightclub in New York closed after nearly 30 years, marking the end of an era.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights